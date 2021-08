SODDY DAISY, Tennessee (WDEF) – Hamiltion County Sheriff’s officers are investigating a fatal shooting Saturday night in a Soddy Daisy subdivision.

It happened at a home on North Winer Drive near Daisy Hollow Road.

On Tuesday, Sheriff’s officials identified the man who was killed as 41 year old Thomas D. Miller.

The Sheriff’s Office says they have a suspect in custody but have not identified that person.