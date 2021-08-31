Mocs Prepare For Ranked Season Opening Showdown With Austin Peay

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
13

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) The Chattanooga Mocs earned a top ten ranking during their brief spring season a few months ago. Now they want to prove they are indeed one of the nation’s top FCS teams as they kick off their fall season this Thursday against Austin Peay.

Since Chattanooga returns 46 players with four or more years of experience. that has to make the head coach feel comfortable heading into the opener. Right coach Wright?
Said head coach Rusty Wright:”(chuckles) It’s only my second true season opener. I don’t know if I’m more comfortable now than I was for the first one. I can promise you I don’t feel that way. I feel. I didn’t sleep very well last night if that makes you feel any better.”
Maybe coach is still sleeping on his starting quarterback.
Will it be Drayton Arnold, Cole Copeland, or maybe transfer Robert Riddle?
Said Wright:”We’re going to put one out there and take a snap. We may play’em all. We may play one. We may play two. I don’t know. Everybody is caught up on that. In game I’m not sure how much it really matters because they’re just another piece that has got to play well and has got to do what it’s supposed to do.”
The Mocs and Governors are the only ranked FCS opponents facing off to open the season.
Said Wright:”Yeah I mean I think it’s always good to play good people right out the gate. I don’t know if it doesn’t do you any good not to at the end of the day. We are going to go through a stretch where we are going to play close games in our league.”
Said linebacker Ty Boeck:”One thing I don’t think rankings mean a lot to this team. I think we know what we can do, and we’re just excited to go show everybody what we can do.”
And the best part of the match-up…fans will be back at Finley Stadium.
Said Arnold:”It feels like we’re playing an actual football season now. You have fans there now. The record counts so to speak right?”
Said Boeck:”First game with fans back in the stands. It’s going to be a surreal feeling. Been really two years since we’ve had a game like that.”

- Advertisement -

Kickoff is at 7:30pm Thursday at Finley Stadium. Chattanooga is ranked 18th in the country, while Austin Peay is ranked 20th.

Previous articleMayor Kelly’s proposed budget gets publics backing at council meeting
mm
Rick Nyman
Rick Nyman grew up in Anniston, Alabama and attended the University of Alabama. His television career started at WJSU-TV in Anniston where he had the opportunity to cover SEC football with Alabama and Auburn. Anniston is just 20 minutes from the Talladega Speedway, so NASCAR was a big part of his sports coverage. Due to this he was able to interview Davey Allison, Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, and several other top-name NASCAR drivers. Rick's next television job was in Savannah, Georgia, where he covered basketball player Kwame Brown (now with the Washington Wizards), who later became the first ever high school player selected as the top pick in the NBA draft. He covered the PGA Tour's annual swing thru Hilton Head and also had the opportunity of covering the Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl appearance in 1999 in Miami. Rick especially enjoys all the atmosphere, tradition and drama of college football. He also likes profiling sports personalities and learning what drives them both on and off the field. If he's not covering sports, he's either watching Seinfield or David Letterman, playing golf, reading, or working out. What he enjoys about Chattanooga is the passion people have for sports. The mountainous region of Chattanooga reminds him of his hometown of Anniston, which also has big, beautiful trees and plenty of hills. You can contact Rick at rnyman@wdef.com.