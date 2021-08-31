McKamey Animal Center at Full Capacity; Adoptions/ Fostering Needed

Mckamey Animal Center is desperately asking for adoptions or foster care.

They are currently holding over 600 animals and at full capacity.

Mckamey Animal Center says the adoption rates have been lower this year.

And, animals are spending more time at the shelter.

Mckamey is in partnership with the national campaign, ‘Clear the Shelters’.

New adopters can spin a prize wheel that includes a gift card or adoption fee waived.

Lauren Mann, Advancement Manager – Mckamey says, “This is happening all over the country. Our intake levels have been normal for this time of the year. But, the adoption market is saturated from everyone adopting last year when the pandemic hit. So, people just aren’t really able to take on an extra animal right now.”

Mckamey says they are also in desperate need for more volunteers.