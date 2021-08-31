Governor Kemp issues new executive order as Covid-19 cases continue to surge

GEORGIA, (WDEF) – The Fourth wave of Covid-19 is continuing to overwhelm Georgia’s hospitals.

Right now, more than 92% of Georgia’s ICU beds are in use – while nearly 50 % of adult ventilators are being used.

On Monday, Governor Brian Kemp signed an executive order authorizing up to 2,500 Georgia national guard members to assist healthcare workers.

Governor Kemp says some hospitals are running dangerously low on necessary supplies – like oxygen.

“Earlier today I signed an executive order that waived weight and hour limits for trucks to enable those life-saving supplies to make it to our hospitals quickly and efficiently,” says Governor Brian Kemp, Georgia.

When asked if Governor Kemp would reconsider mask mandates in schools he responded with “mandates only cause division.”