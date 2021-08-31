Covid in the Bradley Jail and the Mayor’s Office

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Mayor of Bradley County has tested positive for Covid-19.

He first experienced symptoms on Friday and has been self-isolating since then.

The Mayor says his symptoms are mild and will be working remotely from home.

Just last week, he was raising the alarm about rising cases in Bradley County.

Meanwhile, the Sheriff is talking about Covid cases in the Bradley Jail.

He says they have 5 positive cases now out of 406 inmates.

The five have been isolated.

Bradley County quarantines all inmates for 7-10 days when they arrive. If they show symptoms, they are tested. If not, they are released to the general inmate population.

They get masks every Friday. And have been offered the vaccine twice, with the last time being two weeks ago.