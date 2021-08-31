City offering emergency recycling pickups next week

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Next week, Chattanooga will once again pick up curbside recycling at your home.

But this is just a one-time event as an emergency stop-gap.

The city had to suspend their curbside recycling pickups because of a shortage of drivers.

The Mayor is working on pay raises to attract more drivers.

But in the meantime, if you put out recyclables in the proper bins next week, garbage trucks will pick them up Monday through Friday.

Just put both your garbage and recycling carts out before 7AM on your normal collection day.

“This is a one-time emergency effort to collect residents’ recycling that accumulated during the period that regularly scheduled curbside recycling was suspended.”

The goal is to resume regular pickups sometime in October.

In the interim residents may dispose of their presorted recyclables at any of the five Refuse Collection Centers:

5955 Brainerd Road (map)

1250 E. 3rd Street (map)

3189 Cummings Hwy (map)

8004 Batters Place Road (map)

4504 N. Access Road (map)

(all are closed on Labor Day)

Call 311 at 423-643-6311 with any additional questions.