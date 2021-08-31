Bonnaroo Music Festival cancelled because of weather

MANCHESTER, Tennessee (WDEF) – In the end, it was the weather, not Covid, that took down this year’s Bonnaroo festival near Manchester.

After posting on Monday that they would have to scale back camping for the event this weekend, they officially pulled the plug today.

Last year’s festival was cancelled by the pandemic and this year’s edition ended up being limited to fans who had been vaccinated.

But Ida’s rains proved to be the last straw.

Here is their statement on Tuesday:

“We are absolutely heartbroken to announce that we must cancel Bonnaroo. While this weekend’s weather looks outstanding, currently Centeroo is waterlogged in many areas, the ground is incredibly saturated on our tollbooth paths, and the campgrounds are flooded to the point that we are unable to drive in or park vehicles safely.

We have done everything in our power to try to keep the show moving forward, but Mother Nature has dealt us a tremendous amount of rain over the past 24 hours, and we have run out of options to try to make the event happen safely and in a way that lives up to the Bonnaroo experience.

Please find ways to safely gather with your Bonnaroo community and continue to radiate positivity during this disappointing time. WE WILL SEE YOU ON THE FARM IN JUNE 2022!