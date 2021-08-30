Weather Update: Monday Night’s Forecast – August 30th, 2021

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Remnants of Ida Moving In!
Flash Flood Watches Are In Effect Through Wednesday Morning!
Scattered showers and storms will continue to rotate in from the South through the night time. A few of these storms could be strong with lows 70-72.
Showers and storms will continue Tuesday, and some of the storms could be severe. Breezy and wet with highs staying in the upper 70’s. Leftover showers and thundershowers Tuesday night with lows around 70.
Localized flooding and breezy winds could be an issue Tuesday, so beware for the possibility of downed trees or power lines.
Few morning showers Wednesday, then slowly drying out later in the day. Highs 80-82. Clearing and milder Wednesday night with lows by Thursday morning in the low 60’s.
Lots of sunshine and great looking weather expected for Thursday and Friday!
88 & 68 are our seasonal highs and lows.
