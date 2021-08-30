Representative Robin Smith requesting legal opinion about vaccine mandates

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – State Rep. Robin Smith is asking the Tennessee Attorney General for a legal opinion as to whether employers can require their workers to get COVID-19 vaccinations.

In a recent Facebook post, Rep. Smith says that she wants Attorney General, Herb Slatery to provide a formal review of the legal landscape regarding “vaccine mandates and employment.”

Smith says she believes in the vaccine and her family is vaccinated but says employees deserve their questions answered in order to make informed decisions.

Her request comes just two days after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave approval to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, which gives employers more authority to require vaccinations.

“I subscribe to the belief that more information in both the hands of the employers, public and employees is better. We still have a lot of unanswered questions. I simply want to know what the conditions were for employment that exists in a right to work and at-will employment state,” says Representative Robin Smith.

Representative Smith says it will be a few weeks before the Attorney General’s review is complete.