McCallie and Meigs Co Maintain Top Rankings in Latest Prep Poll

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
14

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through August 30, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:<

^Division I – Class 6A=

- Advertisement -

†School                                Record  Points  Prv

† 1. Oakland (16)                      (2-0)   169     1

† 2. Maryville (1)                     (2-0)   153     2

† 3. Riverdale                         (2-0)   127    3

† 4. Summit                            (2-0)   120     4

† 5. Whitehaven                        (2-0)   84      6

† 6. Bradley Central                   (2-0)   74      7

† 7. Ravenwood                         (1-1)   71      5

† 8. Beech                             (2-0)   52      8

† 9. Dobyns Bennet                     (2-0)   31      T10

†10. Germantown                        (1-1)   29      9

¶   Others receiving votes: Cleveland 10. Science Hill 5. Bartlett 4. Blackman 2. Centennial 2. Cookeville 1. West Ridge 1.<

^Division I – Class 5A=

†School                                 Record  Points  Prv

† 1. Knoxville West (8)                 (2-0)   151     2

† 2. Mt. Juliet (3)                     (2-0)   139     4

† 3. Powell (5)                         (1-1)   134    1

† 4. Memphis Central                    (2-0)   96      7

† 5. Page                               (2-0)   88     10

† 6. Henry County                       (0-2)   55     3

† 7. Walker Valley                      (1-1)   49     6

† 8. Springfield                        (2-0)   40     NR

† 9. Knoxville Central                  (0-2)   28      5

†10. David Crockett                     (1-1)   21      9

¶   Others receiving votes: Wilson Central 12. Brighton 11. Oak Ridge 11. Campbell County 10. Daniel Boone 8. Karns 7. Morristown West 7. Sevier County 6. Franklin County 3. Clarksville NE 2. Station Camp 2.<

^Division I – Class 4A=

†School                                 Record  Points  Prv

† 1. Elizabethton (14)                  (1-0)   156    1

† 2. Greeneville (1)                    (2-0)   144    2

† 3. Tullahoma                          (2-0)   120    3

† 4. Pearl-Cohn (1)                     (2-0)   113    4

† 5. South Doyle                        (2-0)   92     5

† 6. Haywood County                     (1-0)   75     6

† 7. Upperman                           (2-0)   66     7

† 8. Marshall County                    (2-0)   38     10

† 9. Milan                              (1-1)   28     9

†10. Hardin County                      (2-0)   17     NR

¶   Others receiving votes: Anderson County 12. East Hamilton 11. Knoxville Fulton 8.<

^Division I – Class 3A=

†School                                Record  Points  Prv

† 1. Alcoa (16)                        (2-0)   160    1

† 2. Covington                         (2-0)   142    2

† 3. Loudon                            (2-0)   125    3

† 4. Giles County                      (2-0)   99     5

† 5. East Nashville                    (1-1)   74     4

† 6. Stewart County                    (2-0)   69     6

† 7. Fairview                          (1-1)   54     7

† 8. Kingston                          (2-0)   52     9

† 9. Waverly                           (1-0)   41      8

†(tie) Unicoi County                   (2-0)   41     10

¶   Others receiving votes: Dyersburg 19. Signal Mountain 2. White House-Heritage 1. Union County 1.<

^Division I – Class 2A=

†School                                 Record  Points  Prv

† 1. Meigs County (14)                  (1-0)   149    1

† 2. Trousdale County                   (1-0)   113    2

† 3. Hampton (1)                        (1-0)   106    4

† 4. Westview                           (1-1)   93     3

† 5. MAHS                               (2-0)   91     5

† 6. Huntingdon (1)                     (1-1)   65     6

†(tie) Riverside                        (2-0)   65     10

† 8. Marion County                      (2-0)   55     NR

† 9. Forrest                            (1-1)   26     9

†10. Watertown                          (0-2)   23     7

¶   Others receiving votes: Lewis County 22. Tyner Academy 21. Fairley 14. Monterey 13. South Greene 9. Cascade 8. Hickman County 5. Mitchell 2.<

^Division I – Class 1A=

†School                                Record  Points  Prv

† 1. Peabody (11)                      (2-0)   155    1

† 2. Fayetteville (4)                  (2-0)   145    2

† 3. South Pittsburg                   (1-0)   115     3

† 4. McKenzie                          (2-0)   109    4

† 5. Cornersville                      (2-0)   87     T5

† 6. Coalfield                         (2-0)   86     T5

† 7. Cloudland (1)                     (2-0)   63     7

† 8. Gordonsville                      (2-0)   42     T9

† 9. Dresden                           (2-0)   29     T9

†10. Moore County                      (0-1)   25     8

¶   Others receiving votes: Clay County 12. South Fulton 9. Greenback 1. Greenfield 1. McEwen 1.<

^Division II – Class 1A=

†School                                 Record  Points  Prv

† 1. DCA (14)                           (2-0)   149    1

† 2. Nashville Christian School         (2-0)   133    2

† 3. University-Jackson (1)             (2-0)   123    3

† 4. Friendship Christian               (1-1)   70     5

† 5. King’s Academy                     (1-1)   61     4

¶   Others receiving votes: Jackson Christian 43. Clarksville Academy 27. Columbia Academy 10. Grace Christian Academy 9. Trinity Christian Academy 8. Ezell-Harding 7.<

^Division II – Class 2A=

†School                                 Record  Points  Prv

† 1. Lipscomb Academy (4)               (2-0)   148    2

† 2. CPA (12)                           (2-0)   147    1

† 3. Lausanne Collegiate                (1-0)   108    3

† 4. Davidson Academy                   (2-0)   89     NR

† 5. CAK                                (1-1)   62     5

¶   Others receiving votes: Boyd Buchanan 48. Silverdale Baptist Academy 19. BGA 7. Franklin Road Academy 6. Chattanooga Christian 6.<

^Division II – Class 3A=

†School                                 Record  Points  Prv

† 1. McCallie (14)                      (2-0)   149    1

† 2. CBHS (1)                           (2-0)   120    4

† 3. Brentwood Academy                  (1-1)   88     2

† 4. MBA                                (1-1)   65     3

† 5. Knoxville Catholic (1)             (2-0)   57     NR

¶   Others receiving votes: Baylor 51. Pope John Paul II 40. MUS 36. Father Ryan 27. Briarcrest 7.<

 

 

Previous articleSEC Won’t Allow Makeup Games For COVID Reasons
Next articleTennessee schools can request remote learning due to virus
mm
Rick Nyman
Rick Nyman grew up in Anniston, Alabama and attended the University of Alabama. His television career started at WJSU-TV in Anniston where he had the opportunity to cover SEC football with Alabama and Auburn. Anniston is just 20 minutes from the Talladega Speedway, so NASCAR was a big part of his sports coverage. Due to this he was able to interview Davey Allison, Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, and several other top-name NASCAR drivers. Rick's next television job was in Savannah, Georgia, where he covered basketball player Kwame Brown (now with the Washington Wizards), who later became the first ever high school player selected as the top pick in the NBA draft. He covered the PGA Tour's annual swing thru Hilton Head and also had the opportunity of covering the Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl appearance in 1999 in Miami. Rick especially enjoys all the atmosphere, tradition and drama of college football. He also likes profiling sports personalities and learning what drives them both on and off the field. If he's not covering sports, he's either watching Seinfield or David Letterman, playing golf, reading, or working out. What he enjoys about Chattanooga is the passion people have for sports. The mountainous region of Chattanooga reminds him of his hometown of Anniston, which also has big, beautiful trees and plenty of hills. You can contact Rick at rnyman@wdef.com.