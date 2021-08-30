McCallie and Meigs Co Maintain Top Rankings in Latest Prep Poll

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through August 30, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:<

^Division I – Class 6A=

- Advertisement -

†School Record Points Prv

† 1. Oakland (16) (2-0) 169 1

† 2. Maryville (1) (2-0) 153 2

† 3. Riverdale (2-0) 127 3

† 4. Summit (2-0) 120 4

† 5. Whitehaven (2-0) 84 6

† 6. Bradley Central (2-0) 74 7

† 7. Ravenwood (1-1) 71 5

† 8. Beech (2-0) 52 8

† 9. Dobyns Bennet (2-0) 31 T10

†10. Germantown (1-1) 29 9

¶

¶ Others receiving votes: Cleveland 10. Science Hill 5. Bartlett 4. Blackman 2. Centennial 2. Cookeville 1. West Ridge 1.<

^Division I – Class 5A=

†School Record Points Prv

† 1. Knoxville West (8) (2-0) 151 2

† 2. Mt. Juliet (3) (2-0) 139 4

† 3. Powell (5) (1-1) 134 1

† 4. Memphis Central (2-0) 96 7

† 5. Page (2-0) 88 10

† 6. Henry County (0-2) 55 3

† 7. Walker Valley (1-1) 49 6

† 8. Springfield (2-0) 40 NR

† 9. Knoxville Central (0-2) 28 5

†10. David Crockett (1-1) 21 9

¶

¶ Others receiving votes: Wilson Central 12. Brighton 11. Oak Ridge 11. Campbell County 10. Daniel Boone 8. Karns 7. Morristown West 7. Sevier County 6. Franklin County 3. Clarksville NE 2. Station Camp 2.<

^Division I – Class 4A=

†School Record Points Prv

† 1. Elizabethton (14) (1-0) 156 1

† 2. Greeneville (1) (2-0) 144 2

† 3. Tullahoma (2-0) 120 3

† 4. Pearl-Cohn (1) (2-0) 113 4

† 5. South Doyle (2-0) 92 5

† 6. Haywood County (1-0) 75 6

† 7. Upperman (2-0) 66 7

† 8. Marshall County (2-0) 38 10

† 9. Milan (1-1) 28 9

†10. Hardin County (2-0) 17 NR

¶

¶ Others receiving votes: Anderson County 12. East Hamilton 11. Knoxville Fulton 8.<

^Division I – Class 3A=

†School Record Points Prv

† 1. Alcoa (16) (2-0) 160 1

† 2. Covington (2-0) 142 2

† 3. Loudon (2-0) 125 3

† 4. Giles County (2-0) 99 5

† 5. East Nashville (1-1) 74 4

† 6. Stewart County (2-0) 69 6

† 7. Fairview (1-1) 54 7

† 8. Kingston (2-0) 52 9

† 9. Waverly (1-0) 41 8

†(tie) Unicoi County (2-0) 41 10

¶

¶ Others receiving votes: Dyersburg 19. Signal Mountain 2. White House-Heritage 1. Union County 1.<

^Division I – Class 2A=

†School Record Points Prv

† 1. Meigs County (14) (1-0) 149 1

† 2. Trousdale County (1-0) 113 2

† 3. Hampton (1) (1-0) 106 4

† 4. Westview (1-1) 93 3

† 5. MAHS (2-0) 91 5

† 6. Huntingdon (1) (1-1) 65 6

†(tie) Riverside (2-0) 65 10

† 8. Marion County (2-0) 55 NR

† 9. Forrest (1-1) 26 9

†10. Watertown (0-2) 23 7

¶

¶ Others receiving votes: Lewis County 22. Tyner Academy 21. Fairley 14. Monterey 13. South Greene 9. Cascade 8. Hickman County 5. Mitchell 2.<

^Division I – Class 1A=

†School Record Points Prv

† 1. Peabody (11) (2-0) 155 1

† 2. Fayetteville (4) (2-0) 145 2

† 3. South Pittsburg (1-0) 115 3

† 4. McKenzie (2-0) 109 4

† 5. Cornersville (2-0) 87 T5

† 6. Coalfield (2-0) 86 T5

† 7. Cloudland (1) (2-0) 63 7

† 8. Gordonsville (2-0) 42 T9

† 9. Dresden (2-0) 29 T9

†10. Moore County (0-1) 25 8

¶

¶ Others receiving votes: Clay County 12. South Fulton 9. Greenback 1. Greenfield 1. McEwen 1.<

^Division II – Class 1A=

†School Record Points Prv

† 1. DCA (14) (2-0) 149 1

† 2. Nashville Christian School (2-0) 133 2

† 3. University-Jackson (1) (2-0) 123 3

† 4. Friendship Christian (1-1) 70 5

† 5. King’s Academy (1-1) 61 4

¶

¶ Others receiving votes: Jackson Christian 43. Clarksville Academy 27. Columbia Academy 10. Grace Christian Academy 9. Trinity Christian Academy 8. Ezell-Harding 7.<

^Division II – Class 2A=

†School Record Points Prv

† 1. Lipscomb Academy (4) (2-0) 148 2

† 2. CPA (12) (2-0) 147 1

† 3. Lausanne Collegiate (1-0) 108 3

† 4. Davidson Academy (2-0) 89 NR

† 5. CAK (1-1) 62 5

¶

¶ Others receiving votes: Boyd Buchanan 48. Silverdale Baptist Academy 19. BGA 7. Franklin Road Academy 6. Chattanooga Christian 6.<

^Division II – Class 3A=

†School Record Points Prv

† 1. McCallie (14) (2-0) 149 1

† 2. CBHS (1) (2-0) 120 4

† 3. Brentwood Academy (1-1) 88 2

† 4. MBA (1-1) 65 3

† 5. Knoxville Catholic (1) (2-0) 57 NR

¶

¶ Others receiving votes: Baylor 51. Pope John Paul II 40. MUS 36. Father Ryan 27. Briarcrest 7.<