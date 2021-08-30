Drive Thru Covid Testing at Colonnade

CATOOSA COUNTY, Georgia (WDEF) – There is a new COVID-19 testing site in Catoosa County.

Today was the second day the public could drive through and receive a test at no cost.

As News 12’s Dave Staley shows us, “The Colonnade” in Ringgold was a mighty busy place.

A long line at the Colonade! Catoosa County partnering with the Georgia Department of Public Health, providing a drive thru testing service. It started last Wednesday. This is open every Monday and Wednesday from 10 AM to 7 PM.

” With the fourth wave of COVID-19 underway, we’ve seen a lot of renewed interest in testing. We’ve also seen an increase in the number of teens tested. Obviously, our schools are concerned about that.”

“Last week, some 562 cars came thru this site. But consider: in Savannah, several days ago, almost 2,000 cars came through that testing site.”

The test is a PCR Test. You’ll get the nasal swab as you sit in your vehicle. Anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms, or has been in close contact with an infected person, should be tested. Even if fully vaccinated.

“It is somewhat surprising the number of people we’ve seen, but then again, with the pandemic numbers rising, people are seemingly more interested in the value of testing. We’ve also seen a slight uptick in the number of vaccines.”

MAKO Medical is providing the testing. You’ll be notified within 2-3 days of the results. Either via the internet, or a text message.

Dave Staley, News 12 Now