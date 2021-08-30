Double Murder Suspect Caught in Ringgold today

RINGGOLD, Georgia (WDEF) – The TBI says a double murder suspect from West Tennessee was captured in our area.

20 year old Frederick Yates Jr. was taken into custody in Ringgold, Georgia on Monday.

He was wanted for the murder of two people last week in Milan, Tennessee.

They had been shot last Monday night in a home in a quiet neighborhood.

Yates faces charges of First Degree Murder, Aggravated Burglary and a gun violation.

He was captured with help from the Marshals Service and the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office.