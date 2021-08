PIKEVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – Bledsoe County Schools will close for one more day this week.

The school system will close on Tuesday with plans to reopen on Wednesday.

They have been shut down since last week because of rising illnesses.

Meanwhile, DeKalb County schools in northeast Alabama are moving to virtual classes on Tuesday for a different reason.

They, along with Fort Payne Schools, are closing physical schools because of potential weather threats from storm Ida.