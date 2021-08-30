Apartment condemned; could leave some disabled resident homeless

LAFAYETTE, Georgia (WDEF)- People in 12 apartments in Lafayette have less than 30 days to relocate after their apartment complex was issued a condemnation notice.

News 12 shows why just getting up and leaving isn’t easy for several of those residences.

“About three days later my landlord knocks on the door and says codes have condemned this place. You’ve got 30 days to get out, maybe they’ll build a Walmart,” said resident Deborah Broom.

Madonna Jewell has lived at the apartment complex for two years and she says the care for this place has gone completely downhill. She says apart from the rent being collected she never hears from the owners or management.

“The rain coming in through here and I can’t even have a couch. I had to throw my couch away because the rain ruined it here in the living room,” said Jewell.

Resident Brenda Kilgore suffered a stroke and has problems talking and moving and says she repeatedly asked for fixes to her apartment damages.

(The lightbulb fills up with water,) said Kilgore.

With just 30 days to move, They are asking for help on where they will live next as they say they are on disability.

On disability you get once a month, I just need enough for just one month and say hey I’m gonna move,” said Jewell.

“Having panic attacks one after another because I don’t know where I’m going. I’m just scared. I’m really scared,” said Broom.

They are also wanting some money back since their place was never taken care of and now the building is deemed unfit for human occupancy.

“(She’s asking for her money back,) said Kilgore.

I think he should give us back some of our money he took from us knowing he’s been renting these things out and they’re in this condition,” said Jewell.

News 12 reached out to owner Elizabeth McKay Patton with no immediate response. We called to ask Ellison for a comment but his voicemail box was full.

If you would like to help you can email barmstrong@wdef.com