Weather Update: Sunday Night’s Forecast – August 29th, 2021

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Remnants of Hurricane Ida Heading Our Way!
Ida, still a hurricane as it pushes inland into Louisiana. A very dire situation for the rest of today and tomorrow for them.
Monday morning, temps will start off near 70, and a big increase in clouds ahead of Ida. Thunderstorms will start to fire up towards the late afternoon continuing into the night. Some could be severe with the possibility of strong to damaging wind gusts as well as the low-end threat for isolated tornadoes. Highs will be near 89 for the day. Overnight lows near 71.
Tuesday: Winds and rain will start to pick up in the early morning hours with consistent rain for most of the day. Rain will be heavy at times. The same severe threat for Monday will also be in place for Tuesday. A lot of this will just be consistent moderate to heavy rainfall with cloudy skies making it for a cooler afternoon near 81.
Localized flooding and breezy winds could be an issue Tuesday, so beware for the possibility of downed trees or power lines.
This lasts until very early Wednesday where rain will start to lighten up as Ida moves on.
Looks much drier heading into Thursday and the rest of the weekend!
89 & 70 are our seasonal highs and lows. Make sure and stay properly – and thoroughly – hydrated!
