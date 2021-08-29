Tennessee Red Cross volunteers in Louisiana

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Red Cross has volunteers in place as the storm continues to push northward.

They have been working for several days before the storm made landfall.

Once the hurricane passes through Louisiana they will begin to assist in any way possible.

The Red Cross says that they have plenty of volunteers to spread across the South.

Joel Sullivan, a Red Cross Executive Director, says, “This storm is also going to pass through the state of Tennessee and volunteers will be used and engaged in that process as well, across the state of Tennessee. As the Volunteer State, I feel certain that we have an ample amount of volunteers that can help there and there are some volunteers there that have deployed to Louisiana to help out with the response efforts such as myself.”

If you would like to donate or volunteer, click here.