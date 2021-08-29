Soler, Riley back Anderson with HRs, Braves romp over Giants

ATLANTA (AP) — Jorge Soler and Austin Riley homered off Anthony DeSclafani, Ian Anderson pitched into the sixth inning in his return from the injured list, and the Atlanta Braves beat the San Francisco Giants 9-0. Soler opened the fourth inning with his 20th homer, a drive into the seats in left. Freddie Freeman followed with an infield single and Riley then launched his 28th homer into the seats in left-center. Eddie Rosario added two-run triple in the sixth for the NL East leaders, and Ozzie Albies connected for his 23rd homer in the eighth. The NL West-leading Giants had won 15 of 19.

