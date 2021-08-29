One dead and one in custody following Soddy Daisy shooting

SODDY DAISY, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a deadly shooting happened late last night in Soddy Daisy.

Deputies responded to a person shot call in the 1500 block of North Winer Drive.

Deputies say that when they arrived on scene, they found one person dead.

The name of the victim will not be released until the family is notified.

Deputies have one person in custody in connection to the shooting.

They are still investigating.

We will keep you updated as we learn more.