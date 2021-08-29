Mayfield throws touchdown pass, Browns beat Falcons 19-10

By
Angela Moryan
-
0
9
Atlanta Falcons

ATLANTA (AP) — Baker Mayfield led a pair of impressive drives in his lone appearance of the preseason, throwing a 22-yard touchdown pass to KhaDarel Hodge to lead the Cleveland Browns to a 19-10 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Mayfield was 6 of 10 for 113 yards before calling it a night in the NFL’s final game of the preseason. Matt Ryan sat out his third straight game for the Falcons. Instead, rookie Feleipe Franks played the first half and newcomer Josh Rosen took over for the final two quarters. Rosen threw a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter but also fumbled twice.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleTennessee Red Cross volunteers in Louisiana
Next articleSoler, Riley back Anderson with HRs, Braves romp over Giants
mm
Angela Moryan
Angela joined the News 12 team in November of 2017 as the weekend sports anchor and reporter. Angela is a proud member of an Army family, which means she has hometowns all over the Eastern Seaboard. Most recently, she calls Peachtree City, Georgia, home, where she graduated from Trinity Christian School and spent her free time driving her purple golf cart. She then headed to Milledgeville, Georgia, to attend Georgia College and State University. A proud Bobcat, Angela graduated Summa Cum Laude with a BA in Mass Communication and represented her December 2016 class as one of three valedictorians. Angela comes to the Scenic City from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, where she worked at the NBC affiliate, WMBF News. Before the big move, she worked as Georgia College's Sports Information Assistant, which let her get paid to be the Bobcats' biggest fan. It all started in Savannah, Georgia, though, where she interned for SAV's number one station, WTOC. When she's not working, you can find Angela watching the New York Giants, Rangers or basically any other game that's on. She also loves traveling, hiking and exploring new places, all with her camera in hand. If you have any story ideas, big or small, feel free to reach out to her on Facebook and Twitter, or email her at amoryan@wdef.com."