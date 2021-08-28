Webb wins again as La Stella, Yaz power Giants past Braves

Tropical Storm Ida intensified as it swirled toward a strike on Cuba on Friday, showing hallmarks of a rare, rapidly intensifying storm that could speed across warm Gulf waters and slam into Louisiana as a major hurricane on Sunday.
At least 22 people were killed and rescue crews searched desperately Sunday amid shattered homes and tangled debris for dozens of people still missing after record-breaking rain sent floodwaters surging through Middle Tennessee.
(utsports.com) Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes announced Friday that Long Island, New York, point guard Zakai Zeigler (pronounced: zuh-KY ZEE-glur) has signed with the Volunteers.
Zeigler has enrolled...
ATLANTA (AP) — Logan Webb threw seven strong innings to win his seventh consecutive decision, Tommy La Stella and Mike Yastrzemski each homered and drove in two runs, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Atlanta Braves 5-0. San Francisco bounced back after Friday night’s 6-5 loss to the Braves in the series opener snapped its five-game winning streak. Webb was dominant in his 13th consecutive start in which he has not allowed more than two runs. He allowed five hits with one walk. La Stella gave San Francisco a 1-0 lead with a deep homer to right field off Huascar Ynoa in the first.
