Weather Update: Sunday’s Forecast – August 29th, 2021

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Remnants of Hurricane Ida Heading Our Way!
A mild start to Sunday in the low to mid 70’s. Go ahead and copy Saturday’s weather into Sunday with highs near 91. Enjoy another mainly dry before rain chances really start to increase Tuesday with Ida!
Monday morning, temps will start off near 70, and a big increase in clouds ahead of Ida. Skies will likely become overcast by the early afternoon with on and off thunderstorms for the entire day and night. Highs will be near 89 for the day. Overnight lows near 71.
Rain will start to pick up Tuesday morning and especially towards the afternoon. A lot of this will just be consistent moderate to heavy rainfall with cloudy skies making it for a cooler afternoon near 81. Localized flooding and breezy winds could be an issue Tuesday especially for our most western counties, so beware for the possibility of downed trees or power lines.
Remants of Ida will push off Wednesday and rain along with winds will lighten up.
Looks much drier heading into Thursday and the rest of the weekend!
89 & 70 are our seasonal highs and lows. Make sure and stay properly – and thoroughly – hydrated!
Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.