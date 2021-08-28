Man shot on Belaire Drive early Saturday morning

Tropical Storm Ida intensified as it swirled toward a strike on Cuba on Friday, showing hallmarks of a rare, rapidly intensifying storm that could speed across warm Gulf waters and slam into Louisiana as a major hurricane on Sunday.
At least 22 people were killed and rescue crews searched desperately Sunday amid shattered homes and tangled debris for dozens of people still missing after record-breaking rain sent floodwaters surging through Middle Tennessee.
(utsports.com) Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes announced Friday that Long Island, New York, point guard Zakai Zeigler (pronounced: zuh-KY ZEE-glur) has signed with the Volunteers.
Zeigler has enrolled...
