Man shot on Belaire Drive early Saturday morning

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Chattanooga police are investigating a shooting that happened just after midnight Saturday morning.

Police say that a 37-year-old man was in a car near the 5600 block of Belaire Drive when he was shot.

The man told police that he heard the gunshots and then realized that he was shot.

Police say that the victim has non-life threatening injuries.

If you have any information about the incident, contact C.P.D.