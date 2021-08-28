LA forces another 1-0 win over CFC

Tropical Storm Ida intensified as it swirled toward a strike on Cuba on Friday, showing hallmarks of a rare, rapidly intensifying storm that could speed across warm Gulf waters and slam into Louisiana as a major hurricane on Sunday.
At least 22 people were killed and rescue crews searched desperately Sunday amid shattered homes and tangled debris for dozens of people still missing after record-breaking rain sent floodwaters surging through Middle Tennessee.
(utsports.com) Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes announced Friday that Long Island, New York, point guard Zakai Zeigler (pronounced: zuh-KY ZEE-glur) has signed with the Volunteers.
Zeigler has enrolled...
Tropical Storm Ida intensified as it swirled toward a strike on Cuba on Friday, showing hallmarks of a rare, rapidly intensifying storm that could speed across warm Gulf waters and slam into Louisiana as a major hurricane on Sunday.
At least 22 people were killed and rescue crews searched desperately Sunday amid shattered homes and tangled debris for dozens of people still missing after record-breaking rain sent floodwaters surging through Middle Tennessee.
(utsports.com) Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes announced Friday that Long Island, New York, point guard Zakai Zeigler (pronounced: zuh-KY ZEE-glur) has signed with the Volunteers.
Zeigler has enrolled...
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Los Angeles Force came to Fort Finley with eyes on their first win of the season. Chattanooga FC had a hard time stopping the Force’s strong offense in the first half, but keeper Alec Redington was able to keep the attack at bay. LA got one past Redington in the second half to ultimately win, 1-0.
- Advertisement -
Anytime. Anywhere.
Talk To Us
Talk to News 12 anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you.