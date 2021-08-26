Weather Update: Thursday Morning’s Forecast – August 26th, 2021

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): More Typical Late August Heat Through Friday The Weekend!
This Morning: Skies gradually turning fair through the morning. Quite warm and muggy again, with lows in the upper 60’s & lower 70’s.
This Afternoon: Hot and humid again for Thursday with partly to mostly sunny skies. A few isolated afternoon storms may pop up, with highs between 90-93.
Tonight: Any showers will quickly diminish Thursday night, Then fair, warm, and muggy again, and some fog possibly forming as well, with lows between 70-72.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, mainly dry, quite hot and humid again for Friday with highs in the low 90’s.
Typical late Summer weather is forecast for the weekend with highs around 90 along with a few isolated primarily late afternoon storms possible each day.
A possible tropical cyclone is forecast to develop in the Gulf of Mexico and will be closely tracked for our next week’s weather.
89 & 70 are our seasonal highs and lows. Make sure and stay properly – and thoroughly – hydrated!
Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.