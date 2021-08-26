Weather Update: Thursday Morning’s Forecast – August 26th, 2021

By
WDEF Weather
-
0
200577

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): More Typical Late August Heat Through Friday The Weekend!

Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search WDEF Weather”. 