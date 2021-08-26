Plans to Replace Tyner Academy Moving Forward

Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Commission was notified that the school district is moving ahead with plans to replace the aging Tyner Middle/High School.

Students at Tyner staged a walkout last week to protest a building that was closed because of decay and mold. Three of the students were at Wednesday’s commission meeting to stress the need for quick action.

- Advertisement -

Deputy Superintendent Doctor Justin Robertson told commissioners the schools have already come up with some funding aimed at COVID relief.

“The school board has approved and the state has given pre-approval for Eser 3 dollars, and that’s a grant of three funds we’re setting aside $25 million for this project. We recognize that is not enough to complete the project.”

The school system will be asking commissioners for some 45-million dollars to complete the Tyner project.

Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger says the federal funds will have to be used before August, 2024, which means the county will have to move quickly.