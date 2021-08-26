Lookouts Game Thursday With Smokies Cancelled For COVID Issues

Rick Nyman
Chattanooga; Lookouts

(lookouts.com) CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – The Chattanooga Lookouts game Thursday night against the Tennessee Smokies has been canceled to allow for additional testing and contact tracing of members of the Chicago Cubs organization.  We are adhering to Minor League Baseball’s health and safety protocols and will practice caution as we follow the guidance of experts.  Further updates will be provided as available.

Tickets from today’s game are exchangeable for any remaining 2021 Lookouts home game and can be exchanged by phone by calling 423-267-4849 or by email at tickets@lookouts.com.

Rick Nyman
Rick Nyman grew up in Anniston, Alabama and attended the University of Alabama. His television career started at WJSU-TV in Anniston where he had the opportunity to cover SEC football with Alabama and Auburn. Anniston is just 20 minutes from the Talladega Speedway, so NASCAR was a big part of his sports coverage. Due to this he was able to interview Davey Allison, Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, and several other top-name NASCAR drivers. Rick's next television job was in Savannah, Georgia, where he covered basketball player Kwame Brown (now with the Washington Wizards), who later became the first ever high school player selected as the top pick in the NBA draft. He covered the PGA Tour's annual swing thru Hilton Head and also had the opportunity of covering the Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl appearance in 1999 in Miami. Rick especially enjoys all the atmosphere, tradition and drama of college football. He also likes profiling sports personalities and learning what drives them both on and off the field. If he's not covering sports, he's either watching Seinfield or David Letterman, playing golf, reading, or working out. What he enjoys about Chattanooga is the passion people have for sports. The mountainous region of Chattanooga reminds him of his hometown of Anniston, which also has big, beautiful trees and plenty of hills. You can contact Rick at rnyman@wdef.com.