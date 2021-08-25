Weather Update: Wednesday Night’s Forecast – August 25th, 2021

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): More Late August Heat Through Friday!
Becoming fair through the night time. Quite warm and muggy overnight with lows in the low 70’s.
Hot and humid again for Thursday with partly to mostly sunny skies. A few isolated PM storms will pop up with highs 90-92. Any showers will quickly diminish Thursday night. Fair, warm, and muggy overnight with lows 70-72.
Mostly sunny, mainly dry, quite hot and humid again for Friday with highs in the low 90’s.
Typical late Summer weather is forecast for the weekend with highs around 90 along with a few isolated PM storms possible each day.
A possible tropical cylone forecast to develop in the Gulf of Mexico will be closely tracked for our next week’s weather.
89 & 70 are our seasonal highs and lows. Make sure and stay properly – and thoroughly – hydrated!
