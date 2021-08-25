Warning about driving over fire hoses

CHATTANOOGA(WDEF) – The Chattanooga Fire Department is looking for the person who drove over one of their fire hoses on Wednesday.

They were fighting a house fire on Miller Drive around noon.

- Advertisement -

The hose did not have water in it yet, but officials say driving over a flat hose can still damage it.

And it is illegal.

“Running over a fire hose endangers lives. If a hose is damaged and crews cannot get water to the scene of an active fire, then it puts firefighters at risk, as well as civilians in cases of entrapment.”

They have a description of the vehicle and are looking to fine the driver.