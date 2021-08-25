Mom To Mom – Go Bananas for This Mini Banana Cream Pie

If your kids go bananas for anything bananas, then Mini Banana Cream Pies will hit the spot. They’re simple to make and delicious.

You need a muffin pan, some cupcake holders, some bananas, banana pudding, vanilla wafers, and, of course, Cool Whip. Now’s the fun part. Start making it.

- Advertisement -

Prep your pudding based off the instructions on the box, then take your banana and slice it up into small pieces. Then, take your vanilla wafers and place them into your muffin pan. You can do as many as you like, I usually do two or three. Then, put in your bananas on top of the vanilla wafers. Now, the fun part, you get to stick the pudding on top of all that.

Once you have your pudding on there, then you’ll stick it in the refrigerator for about two to three hours to get it nice and cool. Once it’s finished, then you can put your Cool Whip on top, and then voila. You have your mini banana cream pudding. If you happen to have a little extra vanilla wafers leftover, crumble it and put it right on top of that Cool Whip, and then serve it up.

If you have any ideas, post them to our Facebook page, and be sure to check out our Mom To Mom page for more tips.