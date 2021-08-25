Lookouts Down Smokies 13-7 For Third Straight Win

At least 22 people were killed and rescue crews searched desperately Sunday amid shattered homes and tangled debris for dozens of people still missing after record-breaking rain sent floodwaters surging through Middle Tennessee.
The Chattanooga Lookouts offense exploded for 13 runs on Wednesday night as they downed the Tennessee Smokies 13-7. It was their third consecutive victory. Chattanooga collected 19 hits on the evening with three home runs. Matt Lloyd, Wilson Garcia, and Drew Mount each homered for the Lookouts. Chattanooga has now scored 31 runs in their last three games.
