Life sentence for man who killed 15 year old

LYERLY, Georgia (WDEF) – A northwest Georgia man has been sentenced to life without parole for the murder of a 15 year old boy.

30 year old Andy Roque Espinosa from Lyerly pleaded guilty two weeks ago.

- Advertisement -

Prosecutors say Espinosa went to his girlfriend’s home last December and waited for he son to come home from school.

He then stabbed the boy multiple times, killing him.

Zachary Meija would have turned 16 in just 13 days.

Another child was in the home, but not harmed.

Prosecutors say the boy defended his mother the night before when she and Espinosa argued.

They also presented evidence that Espinosa had gone to an online forum and asked “What does if feel like to kill someone?”

During the sentencing hearing, he blamed his actions on the victim and on his own tough life.

But the prosecutor countered that the murder was a “heartless act of evil.”

Family and friends presented two hours of testimony at the sentencing on the boy’s character.

“It was remarkable to see what an impact that Zachary had on others in his young life,” said Arnt. “While there is little solace in a case like this, the defendant will never be free to harm anyone else again.”