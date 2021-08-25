First Trader Joe’s Grocery opens in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga shoppers have yet another grocery store option.

Trader Joe’s opened today on Gunbarrel Road near Hamilton Place Mall.

As you can imagine, the store has been busy throughout the day.

Captain Noah Stevens has worked for the company for 18 years.

He says the grand opening is exciting, a relief, and has been running smoothly.

Stevens says navigating the pandemic hasn’t been easy, but he’s proud of his team.

“We built a beautiful store, everything came together in the most perfect way you know, clearly, people in this community wanted to be part of Trader Joe’s. We had over 800+ people apply to work here and we hired some amazing people from the community.”

The new store marks the first Trader Joe’s in southern Tennessee, and the fifth one in the state.