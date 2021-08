RED BANK, Tennessee (WDEF) – A wreck and fire this afternoon on Highway 27 created quite a mess.

Chattanooga firefighters say that two dump trucks collided on the highway then flipped off the road and caught fire.

It happened on Highway 27 North near the Morrison Springs Road exit.

Both of the drivers were transported to the hospital but their conditions are unknown.

(All photos from Chattanooga Fire Dept.)