Dr. Towns urges students to wear masks even it they have opted out

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Interim school superintendent Dr. Nakia Towns is urging

In a message to parents on Wednesday, she said “We are in a difficult moment.”

- Advertisement -

She says they are seeing more positive Covid cases now in school than they did at the peak of last winter.

Dr. Towns says that while the school system understands the Governor’s respect of parental rights, she is asking them to allow students to mask up, even if they have opt-outs, until the numbers drop again.

“Though parents have a choice in the masking decision for your child, I am asking you to make a choice that will help make our students safe and on-campus for school.”

Her plea comes as school systems all around us are coping with rising Covid cases.

Bledsoe and Cleveland schools have closed for the week.

In Georgia, either individual schools or the entire system are switching to virtual classes in Dade, Catoosa, Walker and Chattooga Counties.

The Associated Press reports their review of school announcements found that more than half of all public school students now in Georgia are required to wear masks.