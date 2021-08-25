Cleveland and Bledsoe schools close for rest of the week

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Tennessee school systems continue to take action to cope with rising illnesses.

Dr. Dyer with Cleveland schools says their problem right now is finding enough staff to keep classes open.

They will close on Thursday and Friday.

He is encouraging both mask wearing and Covid vaccines, but neither are required in Cleveland Schools.

Bledsoe County schools have been shutdown all week because of illness.

On Wednesday afternoon, they announced the closing will continue for the rest of the week.

Both school systems are burning their snow days. Tennessee is requiring their schools to use up their off days before going to virtual classes, as north Georgia schools are.

Polk County schools published their Covid case numbers so far and they are not being hit as hard.

Chilhowee Middle has their most positive cases with a dozen.

In Marion County, Dr. Griffith will be doing a Facebook Live Friday morning at 9:00 am CST.