Spice bust on Sand Mountain

POWELL, Alabama (WDEF) – DeKalb County Narcotics officers make a synthetic marijuana bust on Sand Mountain.

The Sheriff says they have had calls complaining about a house in the Powell community, near Rainsville.

- Advertisement -

The paid a visit to the house Tuesday afternoon.

Agents say they saw a man toss something under the porch.

After fishing it out, they say it was a bag, already packaged up, of “spice.”

After searching the home, they say they found around 100 grams of the synthetic marijuana.

24 year old Derrick Nash Farmer was charged with drug trafficking, drug paraphernalia and tampering with evidence.