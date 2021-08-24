Mayor Davis urges action as Covid Cases rise in Bradley County

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Bradley County Mayor Gary Davis is urging prevention and vaccines as Covid cases rise.

But he is adamant that he will not make wearing face masks mandatory.

Mayor David did tackle some false information you may see on Facebook, including the one that 75% of the people in the hospital right now got the vaccine.

Here is his full statement:

The local Active COVID Case Count in Bradley County was 1,089 as of 8/23/21. As cases continue to rise the Bradley County Mayor’s Office is asking citizens to do all they can to protect themselves, their families, and their neighbors.

Continue to follow the 4 steps:

Wash your hands regularly. Avoid crowds when possible. Stay 6’ apart. Wear a mask

COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc on nearly every aspect of our daily lives. We must work together if we ever hope to put the worst of this pandemic behind us.

“People need to be vaccinated.” Mayor Davis stated.

The FDA has finally approved the Pfizer vaccine, with indications that other brands will soon be approved as well.

The vaccine is not 100% effective and was never promised to be. Numbers and studies show it is nearly 90% effective in preventing the virus totally, and of those few who are vaccinated and still test positive, 95% those are less likely to be hospitalized for extended treatment.

“The idea that 75% of those in the hospital have been vaccinated is simply not true.” says Davis.

We are not seeing large numbers of those who have been vaccinated being admitted to our local hospitals. Vaccinated individuals who do get admitted are typically those in the higher risk category, and do not require intensive treatment or the assistance of a ventilator.

The pandemic continues to wreak havoc on all aspects of our community. Those in the healthcare sector have been hardest hit. The lack of qualified healthcare professionals has begun to compound the problem.

Mayor Davis pointed out, “We are short staffed, and our EMS employees are terribly overworked. We are doing our best to get to every call, and care for every patient who needs us.”

Our local hospitals are facing the same challenges. Understaffed and overworked, the nurses and doctors are overwhelmed with the increase in COVID-19 patients coming through the doors.

The snowball effect of the backup at local hospitals creates another challenge as well. Bradley County EMS personnel are often delayed from taking other important calls because they are waiting for beds to open up or hospital staff to become available.

“We have ambulances waiting for long periods of time at the hospital, trying to offload patients and cannot because there is no space, or no one to care for them.” Mayor Davis explained. “No one is to blame. We are in this situation together.”

The public can help by taking steps other than calling 911 or going directly to the hospital.

If you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms you should first be tested. Tests can be performed at most area pharmacies, walk-in clinics, or your primary care physician’s office. If you test positive, do not immediately call an ambulance, or go to the emergency room.

First, consult with your primary care physician or Walk-In clinic. They will assess your overall health, risk category, as well as important vital signs such as the oxygen level in your body. They may treat your symptoms with over the counter or other prescription medications. In more serious cases, they may refer you to the hospital for more extensive treatment.

“We are asking the public not to make the hospital or ambulance their first call.” Mayor Davis said. “Our system is overwhelmed with patients who could very likely be seen and effectively treated by a doctor or urgent care facility outside of the hospital.”

Many area pharmacies sell in-home pulse oximeters which measure the amount of oxygen in the blood. These devices are simple to use, making it easy for you to monitor your oxygen level from the privacy of your home. Healthcare officials recommend individuals who test positive for COVID-19 monitor their blood oxygen levels and seek medical attention if level dips below 93%.

Mayor Davis explained, “Consulting with your doctor or a walk-in facility, in conjunction with monitoring your health at home, will help to alleviate the pressure our local healthcare system is facing.”

Mayor Davis has stated previously he has no intention of mandating the requirement of masks or vaccinations in Bradley County.

“I trust the people of Bradley County to do the right thing, and choose what is best for themselves and their family members.” He has stated. “I do not believe it is the job of government to require what those choices should be.”

Options for prevention and treatment are available. The mayor remains hopeful that all those who are willing and able will take these steps to prevent the spread of the virus.

“I am grateful to the many dedicated healthcare professionals who are on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19.” Concluded Mayor Davis. “I am asking the public to help in doing their part to lessen the challenges we are facing.”