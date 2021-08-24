Lookouts Use Five Run Second Inning to Beat the Smokies 8-3

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
7

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) The Chattanooga Lookouts scored five runs in the second inning to snap a 2-2 tie on their way to an 8-3 win over the Tennessee Smokies on Tuesday night at AT&T Field. Matt Lloyd got the scoring party started in the second with a two-run home run. Wilson Garcia also had a two run home run for Chattanooga. Lookouts Starter Graham Ashcraft did not get the win, but he struck out seven in four innings of work. Tuesday’s game was the start of a six game series with Tennessee

