Some Home – Buyers Waiving Home Inspection to get Dream House

Chattanooga, TN (WDEF): The competitive housing market is causing some buyers to make grave mistakes.

According to President Robert Backer of Greater Chattanooga Realtors, home buyers are waiving appraisals or home inspections to try and get their dream home.

But, the buyer could end up paying more in the long run.

President Backer says a good realtor will point out anything wrong with the house.

He says if you do plan to waive a home inspection, pre-inspect the house before buying.

Robert Backer, President of Greater Chattanooga Realtors says, “Look at your roof, look at the age of your heating and air, look at your windows, you know, look in the crawl space, you know, open that door and use your flash light. See if you have any water in their air. Just always look at your major components. Of course, cosmetics, you know that’s easy stuff and everyone going to change to their own taste.”

President Backer continues, “A lot of times not even the homeowner will know what’s wrong with the house.”

Backer says the housing market is beginning to settle down as the inventory increases, but don’t expect prices to go down.