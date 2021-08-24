Falcons Sign Quarterback Josh Rosen

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) – Former Arizona Cardinals first-round pick Josh Rosen has signed with the Atlanta Falcons and will compete to open the season as the backup quarterback. Rosen replaces AJ McCarron, who was placed on injured reserve. The Falcons said Sunday an MRI showed McCarron suffered an ACL injury to his right knee in last week’s preseason loss to the Miami Dolphins. The 24-year-old Rosen was the No. 10 overall pick by Arizona in 2018. After only one season with the Cardinals, he was traded to Miami, where he started three games in 2019. He was waived by the San Francisco 49ers in training camp.

