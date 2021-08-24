Falcons Sign Quarterback Josh Rosen

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
36
Atlanta Falcons

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) – Former Arizona Cardinals first-round pick Josh Rosen has signed with the Atlanta Falcons and will compete to open the season as the backup quarterback. Rosen replaces AJ McCarron, who was placed on injured reserve. The Falcons said Sunday an MRI showed McCarron suffered an ACL injury to his right knee in last week’s preseason loss to the Miami Dolphins. The 24-year-old Rosen was the No. 10 overall pick by Arizona in 2018. After only one season with the Cardinals, he was traded to Miami, where he started three games in 2019. He was waived by the San Francisco 49ers in training camp.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

- Advertisement -
Previous articleAuburn Defensive Coordinator Derek Mason Tests Positive For COVID
Next articleFood City announcing grocery plans in East Ridge & Downtown Chattanooga
mm
Rick Nyman
Rick Nyman grew up in Anniston, Alabama and attended the University of Alabama. His television career started at WJSU-TV in Anniston where he had the opportunity to cover SEC football with Alabama and Auburn. Anniston is just 20 minutes from the Talladega Speedway, so NASCAR was a big part of his sports coverage. Due to this he was able to interview Davey Allison, Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, and several other top-name NASCAR drivers. Rick's next television job was in Savannah, Georgia, where he covered basketball player Kwame Brown (now with the Washington Wizards), who later became the first ever high school player selected as the top pick in the NBA draft. He covered the PGA Tour's annual swing thru Hilton Head and also had the opportunity of covering the Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl appearance in 1999 in Miami. Rick especially enjoys all the atmosphere, tradition and drama of college football. He also likes profiling sports personalities and learning what drives them both on and off the field. If he's not covering sports, he's either watching Seinfield or David Letterman, playing golf, reading, or working out. What he enjoys about Chattanooga is the passion people have for sports. The mountainous region of Chattanooga reminds him of his hometown of Anniston, which also has big, beautiful trees and plenty of hills. You can contact Rick at rnyman@wdef.com.