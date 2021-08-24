The Caring Place in Desperate need of Volunteers

CLEVELAND, Tenn (WDEF) – The Caring Place in Cleveland, TN is in desperate need of volunteers.

The nonprofit serves about 2,000 residents per month and offers food, clothing, and spiritual services.

- Advertisement -

Typically the organization depends on 150 volunteers but because of the pandemic, their staff has dropped to only 40 volunteers remaining.

Right now, the organization is looking to fill critical roles that help them operate or they will have to close on Fridays.

“Ideally we need about 60 volunteers. But right now the key areas that we have we really need 15 to fill just completely vacant spots. One of our positions is our pick-up driver on Wednesdays. That individual goes to and picks up from our retail partners and also our church partners or community partners that have done donation drives for us. We really need people who love their community and will do what it takes to get their neighbors to a place of thriving,” says Corrine Freeman, Executive Director of the Caring Place.

If you are interested in volunteering click here.