Boat fire at Chattanooga Yacht Club

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Firefighters battled a blaze this afternoon inside a boat house on Chickamauga Lake.

It was first spotted by a boater on the lake who saw smoke coming from the building around 2:30.

Highway 58 Volunteer firefighters found a 40 foot boat on fire inside at the Chattanooga Yacht Club on Hickory Valley Road.

The response eventually included fire boats, foam and a hazmat boom to contain the leaking fuel.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

(photos from Hamilton County Emergency Management)