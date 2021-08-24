Auburn Defensive Coordinator Derek Mason Tests Positive For COVID

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) – Auburn defensive coordinator Derek Mason says he has tested positive for COVID-19, like head coach Bryan Harsin. Mason said in a Twitter post that he is fully vaccinated and has recovered. He is urging others to get the shots. Harsin has declined to reveal whether he has been vaccinated. Mason says he has lost two family members to COVID-19 and that he has a daughter who is immunocompromised.

