Yankees Beat Atlanta 5-1 in Battle of Baseball’s Hottest Teams

ATLANTA (AP) – Giancarlo Stanton homered and drove in three runs to carry the New York Yankees to their 10th straight victory, cooling off the streaking Atlanta Braves 5-1. The Yankees snapped first-place Atlanta’s own nine-game winning streak in the first regular-season matchup in almost 120 years between teams that had won at least nine in a row. Stanton homered in the second inning off Huascar Ynoa and snapped a 1-all tie in the sixth with a two-out, two-run double. Gary Sanchez tacked on a two-run single in the eighth. Dansby Swanson homered for Atlanta. The win went to Jordan Montgomery.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)