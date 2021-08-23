Whitfield County Schools will require masks on Tuesday

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – Whitfield County Schools will begin requiring students to wear masks when social distancing is not possible.

The new policy begins tomorrow, Tuesday, August 24.

Parents can opt their children out by filling out a form you can find here.

Superintendent Dr. Mike Ewton says they have new guidance now that they didn’t have last year about masks and quarantining.

“If one person wearing a mask tests positive and has been in close proximity to other people who were also wearing masks, the exposed people will not have to quarantine unless they also become symptomatic or test positive. This could mean the difference of dozens or potentially hundreds of students being able to stay in school instead of in quarantine.”

The City of Dalton today posted that the county Covid infection rate is now double the rate in Fulton County in Atlanta.