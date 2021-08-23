Western Carolina Assistant Football Coach Dies from COVID-19

Cullowhee, North Carolina (WDEF) – Western Carolina assistant football coach John Peacock died Wednesday due to complications from COVID-19. Peacock’s fiancée, Erika Alexander, posted the news to her Facebook account according to the Charlotte Observer. The school announced his passing to the school Friday on Facebook. He was 32 years old.

John Peacock joined Western Carolina University as the offensive line coach in the spring.

Western Carolina University, based in Cullowhee, North Carolina, is a member of the Southern Conference.