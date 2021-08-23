Weather Update: Monday Morning’s Forecast – August 23rd, 2021

By
WDEF Weather
-
0
200374

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Drier And Hotter To Start The New Week – Milder And Higher Rain Chances Beginning Thursday!

Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search WDEF Weather”. 