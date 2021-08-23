Weather Update: Monday Morning’s Forecast – August 23rd, 2021

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Drier And Hotter To Start The New Week – Milder And Higher Rain Chances Beginning Thursday!
Fair skies will continue through the morning. It’ll be drier with some patchy dense fog, especially just to the West & Northwest of the city. Lows between 67 & 73.
This Afternoon: More sunshine, drier and hotter for Monday afternoon. Highs on Sunday hit 88 degrees, today we’ll see highs 90-92.
Overnight: Mostly clear Monday night with lows by Tuesday morning around 70. Also, expect some patchy dense fog for early Tuesday morning as well.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, quite hot, and humid again Tuesday with highs in the low 90’s. The heat index will be closer to 100.
More heat and humid Wednesday with an isolated late-day shower or storm possible. Highs back in the low 90’s. Not as hot for Thursday and Friday with scattered afternoon showers and storms more likely.
89 & 70 are our seasonal highs and lows. Make sure and stay properly – and thoroughly – hydrated!
