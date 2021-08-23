Vols Still Lots of Work to be Done Before Season Opener

(utsports.com) KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – With just 10 days until the season opener, Tennessee head football coach Josh Heupel talked about the work that still needs to be done leading up to  next Thursday’s contest against Bowling Green during his weekly press conference on Monday afternoon.

“We’ve got a lot of work (to do). We will balance it, and we do that during the course of the season, too,” Heupel said. “I think good teams continue to get better as you go through the season, and a part of that is still continuing to work on your fundamentals, your technique by position, but then get some good-on-good work as well during the course of the season. I think it’s imperative that you do that inside your program.

“This week will be a combination of both those things. We’ll start with a little bit of introductory into our game plans on offense and defense, but there’s still going to be a lot of good-on-good work this week.”

While Heupel knows there is still lots of work to be done, he expressed that he was pleased with where the team was at just over a week out from the season opener.

“As a coach, you’re never where you want to be. As a coach, you always see the things that you’ve got to continue to improve on. I love this team’s effort and energy. The way that they’ve learned how to approach walking up the stairs and going to meetings and being consistent in those competitive behaviors that you’ve got to have,” Heupel said.

“During the course of training camp, throughout the summer, throughout spring ball, we’ve gotten better. I think about the first day of full pads in spring ball and where we are today, we’ve continued to grow. We are unfinished, and you’re always continuing to push forward, but I like this group of guys. They care about themselves and their teammates. They care about representing the state of Tennessee the right way.”

Kickoff for next Thursday’s opener against the Falcons is slated for 8 p.m. ET. Tickets for the Bowling Green game, as well as season tickets and mini plans are available on AllVols.com.

Rick Nyman
