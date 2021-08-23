TVA donates rare locomotive to the Tennessee Valley Railroad

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum is now the new owner of a Rare Tennessee Valley Authority Locomotive. 

The Tennessee Valley Authority donated a significant railroad locomotive to the Railroad Museum’s collection, a Fairbanks-Morse model.

Built-in 1958 and known as the “Baby” Trainmaster, the locomotive is a 1600 horsepower train and at that time was the most powerful single-unit locomotive being built. 

The locomotive is one of the few surviving locomotives from this short-lived locomotive supplier.

“There’s only 2 in the world left and not many of the Fairbanks-Morse units of any type. So that makes it unique. Plus the fact that it was purchased for and operated by TVA for its entire career before it was retired in 1997,” says Steve Freer, Operation Supervisor at the Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum. 

The Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum is planning to showcase this rare locomotive at their 60th year anniversary weekend beginning on October 14th, 2021.

For more information about how you can help get this train restored to its natural beauty click here

