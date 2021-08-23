Titans Carry on at Practice Without Head Coach Mike Vrabel

At least 22 people were killed and rescue crews searched desperately Sunday amid shattered homes and tangled debris for dozens of people still missing after record-breaking rain sent floodwaters surging through Middle Tennessee.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Titans coach Mike Vrabel anticipated further testing would confirm he has COVID-19. He was right. So the Tennessee Titans practiced without their head coach Monday with Vrabel quarantined at home after testing positive Sunday morning. Special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman helped run practice. Defensive coordinator Shane Bowen filled in by talking to reporters after the session. Bowen was the first coach to test positive last September during the NFL’s first COVID-19 outbreak during the season. Bowen’s advice to his boss is simple. Rest and take his medicine. Bowen says hopefully Vrabel’s back sooner than he was last season.
